Tet celebrations ensure safety, efficiency without waste: Ministry

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism asked the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to strengthen the management and organization of cultural, sports and tourism events for the Tet holiday.

Pursuant to the official letter sent to provincial and municipal administrations, the ministry emphasized solemnity, savings, safety and efficiency in accordance with the nation's cultural traditions and custom of each locality, avoiding ostentation, formality and waste.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung requested relevant departments in provinces and cities to proactively send art troupes, movie projection teams and mobile propaganda teams to remote areas, ethnic minority areas, border areas and islands to serve people and soldiers.

The ministry also requested localities to strengthen and proactively promote effective measures in fighting against false information of hostile forces on social networks, raise awareness and consciousness of people and prevent the use and dissemination of fake news and toxic culture.

It is important to timely prevent and strictly handle violations during festivals, especially acts of abusing monuments, festivals and beliefs for personal benefits, superstition, gambling activities and so on.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong