Tet break plan for students submitted to HCMC People's Committee

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on December 6 submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee regarding the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday plan for students.

A 11-day Tet break plan for students is submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval. (Photo: SGGP)

If the plan is approved, schoolers of kindergarten, elementary, secondary, and high schools throughout the city will have an 11-day Tet break from January 23–February 2, 2025 (on the 24th day of the last month of 2024—the 5th day of the first month of 2025 of the lunar calendar).

According to the 2022–2023 school year calendar, Ho Chi Minh City's schools were previously scheduled to close for 9 days for the Lunar New Year 2025, from January 25–February 2, 2025 (on the 26th day of the last month of 2024—the 5th day of the first month of 2025 of the lunar calendar).

The proposal is based on the expectation of parents and students who hope for a longer Lunar New Year break, creating conditions for families to return to their hometowns to celebrate Tet with their relatives.

The two additional days would not also affect the schools' teaching schedules. In previous years, students at all levels in Ho Chi Minh City enjoyed a 14- or 16-day Tet break, said the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh