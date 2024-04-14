Tens of thousands of people flock to Hung Kings Temple

This morning, April 14, the historical site of the Hung Kings Temple in Phu Tho Province welcomed tens of thousands of visitors nationwide to pay respects and offer incense at the temple on the occasion of the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day in 2024.

At the historical site of the Hung Kings Temple, during the morning hours, thousands of visitors from various locations gathered to participate in rituals at the Nghia Linh mountain area.

According to the management of Hung Kings Temple, there was a significant increase in the number of visitors around mid-morning, leading to localized congestion at certain points, such as the entrance gates to the temple.

To manage the situation, the organizing committee set up temporary barriers to regulate the flow of visitors from afar.

In the area of the Hung Kings Temple, alongside the police force ensuring security and orderliness for visitors, youth volunteers are also available to assist and guide visitors in their offerings.

This morning, Phu Tho Province also organized the Commemoration Ceremony of Great Father Lac Long Quan at the historical site of the Hung Kings Temple.

Earlier, Chu Hoa Commune in Viet Tri City, Phu Tho Province, conducted ceremonial rituals, symbolizing the sincere gratitude of Lac Hong's descendants towards the Great Father Lac Long Quan.

The area at the temple gate is crowded with tourists.

As per the Organizing Committee of the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day - the Hung Temple Festival 2024, the Phu Tho Provincial Police deployed nearly 1,000 officers to various checkpoints, temples, and locations in Viet Tri City and neighboring areas, particularly at the historical site of the Hung Kings Temple.

Their tasks include traffic control to prevent congestion and overcrowding during the festival. Additionally, the organizing committee has invested in repairing and replacing 30 infrared cameras and is ready to integrate and utilize the camera system of the historical site of the Hung Kings Temple.

During this year's Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, Phu Tho Province will host a high-altitude fireworks show at Van Lang Park on the evening of April 17 (the 9th day of the third month in the lunar calendar).

On the morning of April 18 (the 10th day of the third month in the lunar calendar), representatives from the Party, State, Phu Tho Province, and localities will pay homage to the Hung Kings and lay flowers at the relief sculpture "Uncle Ho talks to officers and soldiers of the Vanguard Army."

Temporary barriers are set up to regulate the flow of visitors.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan