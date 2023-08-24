Technology used for tackling littering HCMC

A conference seeking solutions for strengthening the implementation of the “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean, green and eco-friendly city” campaign in the 2023-2025 period was held in the city on August 23.

The event was co-organized by the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Attending the conference was Chairwoman of HCMC's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations Nguyen Van Phuoc, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Thi Thanh My, Deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Xuan Dien.

Speaking at the event, head of the Department of Front Work of Quarter 1 of Ward 11 in Phu Nhuan District, Ly Thanh Hung said that the people, collectives, and businesses in the locality joined hands to create a flower path, stretching 670 meters along the railway line in response to the “Railway – Flowers Path” movement launched by the People’s Committee of the district.

Ph.D. Dao Vu Hoang Nam of the HCMC Polytechnic University said that the school has applied professional knowledge to carry out the Directive of the Secretariat No.19- CT/TU on the “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean city and flooding reduction” campaign, such as organization of competitions to study and manufacture manhole drain covers and bricks for building roads.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City, Nguyen Ky Phung, the city implemented solutions for improving the environment, renovation and embellishment of residential areas, public entertainments areas, and parks as well as using drones to monitor blacklisted areas overwhelmed by rubbish and applying GIS software to update newly created garbage points for timely handling.

Nguyen Trong Minh, director of the GRAC Technology Joint Stock Company, introduced the business’s digital technologies to help solve the discharge of a huge volume of waste and better connect households, authorities, and waste collectors.

The app GRAC has main functions such as monthly waste collection fee tracking, tracking the location of garbage trucks, and directly connecting with garbage collectors. People can send complaints and feedback related to domestic waste collection services directly to authorities and waste collection units.

Chairwoman of the HCMC's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen asked the Party organizations, local authorities, Fatherland Front at all levels, socio-political organizations, collectives, and individuals to pay attention to hygiene and sanitation promotion strategies among the communities, raising young people's awareness of the need to take care of the environment, proposing support policies and mechanisms to carry out projects and programs on preventing littering in roads and canals for a clean, green and eco-friendly city.