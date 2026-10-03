SGGP Newspaper, UFM sign memorandum of cooperation

SGGP Newspaper and UFM have signed a cooperation memorandum to strengthen communications, career guidance and practical education, with a joint program helping young people choose university majors and build careers set for 2027.

SGGP Newspaper and UFM leaders at the signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation on October 2. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 2, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the University of Finance and Marketing (UFM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation, aiming to strengthen coordination in communications, career guidance, and the alignment of education and training with practical needs.

The “SGGP Newspaper Joins Young People in Choosing Majors and Building Careers” program, to be held for the first time in 2027, has been identified as one of the key activities between the two institutions in the coming period.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Editors-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong and Duong Van Quang and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Trung Dao, Vice President of UFM.

SGGP Newspaper leaders present maps to the University of Finance and Marketing. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong highlighted the longstanding and close cooperation between the two institutions, particularly in career guidance, university admissions, and communications on higher education.

SGGP Newspaper will effectively fulfill its commitments to deliver the best possible results and better serve its readers, students, and the university’s faculty members, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong affirmed.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Trung Dao said the effectiveness of the cooperation should be reflected in tangible outcomes for students and the community.

The university expressed confidence that, with the consensus and determination of the leaders of both institutions, the cooperation would open up new development opportunities and contribute to their shared goal of connecting knowledge with learners and shaping the future.

SGGP Newspaper leaders present maps to the University of Finance and Marketing. (Photo: SGGP)

UFM will coordinate with SGGP Newspaper to effectively implement the first edition of the “SGGP Newspaper Joins Young People in Choosing Majors and Building Careers” program in 2027.

At the event, SGGP Newspaper’s Editorial Board presented UFM with the 2025 Map of Vietnam’s Provincial-Level Administrative Units and the 2025 Administrative Map of Commune-Level Units of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh