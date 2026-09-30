Ho Chi Minh City to pilot integrated English program at preschools

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on September 30 issued a plan to pilot an integrated English program for preschool children during the 2026–2029 period.

Students at Huong Sen Preschool in Duc Nhuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, take part in a talent development activity. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the integrated English program will be piloted from the 2026–2027 academic year at eligible public preschools. The move is intended to concretize the scheme to make English a second language in schools.

The three-year pilot will cover the 2026–2027, 2027–2028, and 2028–2029 academic years.

The program will be offered to children aged 3 to 5 at public preschools, advanced schools pursuing international integration, and other facilities that meet all requirements for infrastructure and facilities.

Schools will implement the program on a voluntary basis and with the consent of parents or caregivers. Participation must not create an excessive workload, be imposed on children, or affect the existing preschool education program of the Ministry of Education and Training.

The program will be funded entirely through social resources, without using the state budget and on a nonprofit basis. All service-related revenues and expenditures outside tuition fees must be fully disclosed to parents in a transparent manner before registration.

Children who do not participate in the pilot will continue to enjoy the same learning and daily activity rights as usual.

Based on the pilot results, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will conduct a review and assessment before advising the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on whether to expand the program in subsequent phases.

Under the plan to pilot the integrated English program for preschool education, the program, materials, and English learning resources will closely follow the Ministry of Education and Training’s framework for introducing English to young children. It will use the professionally assessed “Integrated English for Preschool” learning materials.

The teaching approach will move beyond dry, theory-based instruction and adopt modern methods such as project-based learning, learning through play, and child-centered education.

English will be naturally integrated into children’s familiar daily activities, including early mathematics, language development, and exploration of the world around them. Activity durations will be scientifically designed to suit the psychological and developmental characteristics of each age group.

Management staff, teachers, and support personnel involved in teaching must meet all international standards and requirements set by the Ministry of Education and Training. In particular, school administrators and core teachers involved in coordinating classroom activities must have English proficiency at a minimum B1 level and complete specialized training and professional development courses before teaching.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh