Task force to build database for state apparatus in HCMC established

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has signed a decision to form a task force to develop a database for the management of the organizational apparatus and civil servants of the entire political system in the city.



The task force is led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan. The Standing Deputy Head is Director Huynh Thanh Nhan of the HCMC Home Affairs Department, and the other four Deputy Heads are Deputy Head Thai Thi Bich Lien of the Organization Board under the HCMC Party Committee, Chief Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Office of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Deputy Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Information and Communications Department, and Deputy Director Tran Mai Phuong of the HCMC Finance Department.

The other six members are leaders of state departments and agencies in the city. The 32-member support team for this task force is led by Deputy Director Lam Hung Tan of the HCMC Home Affairs Department.

The task force is responsible for studying and building a database to serve the management task of the organizational apparatus and civil servants of the entire political system in the city. It must deliver irregular and regular reports to the HCMC Party Committee and People’s Committee about the results of its missions.

The HCMC Home Affairs Department is the standing unit of this task force and its support team. Members in both groups work under the part-time mode.