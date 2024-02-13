Tan Son Nhat Airport serves 136,000 passengers on fourth day of lunar new year

The number of passengers flocking to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City from provinces and cities across the country surged on February 13 (the fourth day of the first lunar month) to be ready for resuming their work.

Tan Son Nhat Airport serves 136,000 passengers on the fourth day of the lunar new year. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

The Tan Son Nhat International Airport reported that there were 834 flights to and from the airport with more than 136,000 turns of passengers, including nearly 91,000 turns of domestic passengers and about 45,000 turns of foreign passengers.

It is expected that the number of passengers from the provinces and cities nationwide to Ho Chi Minh City through Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be huge in the upcoming days.

Therefore, a quick-response team of the airport will be responsible for checking, monitoring and coordinating with Tan Son Nhat International Airport Police Station and ground service units to arrange staff to support passengers at check-in counters, security checkpoints and screening areas.

Besides, the airport will closely coordinate with airlines in the works of updating flight schedules, arranging resources, ground service equipment and passenger service; and strengthening coordination with airport authorities and functional forces in ensuring security, safety and traffic order.

At the beginning of February, the Tan Son Nhat Airport applied many technological solutions to help congestion at the airport.

Particularly, units have used the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) network for making decisions during the coordination and operation process as well as helping units proactively grasp flight status and increase the ability to forecast and make plans and the number of on-time flights by 20 percent.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong