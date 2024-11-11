Switzerland accompanies HCMC in sustainable development

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on November 11 received a delegation of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the World Bank led by program manager of SECO, Sybilly Bachmann.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) receives program manager of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Sybilly Bachmann. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting discussed cooperation to promote HCMC’s sustainable development based on the foundation of green growth.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized the city's goal of sustainable economic development. He hoped to strengthen cooperation with international partners, especially the SECO and World Bank, to promote the city's potential for green growth.

According to the city’s Vice Chairman, over the past three years, HCMC and the World Bank have established three main cooperation groups, including the economic support group, the advisory support group, and the investment project group through the World Bank, creating the foundation for the development of many of the city's strategic projects. Especially, the Green Economy Forum also presents an opportunity for the southern metropolis to attract more foreign businesses, especially in the fields of technology and sustainable industry.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan hoped to receive support from the Swiss government and international organizations to create favorable conditions for cooperation between HCMC and the World Bank.

Program manager of SECO, Sybilly Bachmann highly appreciated the achievements of HCMC and the World Bank in economic development programs. She affirmed that SECO would continuously support necessary policies and call for investment in the city as well as accompany the World Bank to boost green economy and sustainable development.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh