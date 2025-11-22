Flooding causes 54 dead and missing, economic damage topping VND3.27 trillion

The death toll and missing number from the recent natural disasters in the Central region have risen to 54 as of November 21. Authorities estimated that preliminary economic losses have now exceeded VND3.27 trillion (US$124.2 million).

Soldiers from Military Region 5 deploys specialized vehicles to flood-hit areas in Dak Lak to rescue residents stranded by rising waters. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, as of 5 p.m. on November 21, floods and landslides across the Central region have left 54 people dead or missing, an increase of four compared to the previous update on the evening of November 20.

Of these, 45 people have been confirmed dead, including two in Thua Thien Hue, two in Da Nang, five in Gia Lai, 17 in Dak Lak, 14 in Khanh Hoa, and five in Lam Dong, while nine remain missing in Quang Tri, Da Nang, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa.

On the afternoon of November 21, water levels on the Ba and Ky Lo rivers in Dak Lak and the Dinh Ninh Hoa River in Khanh Hoa continued to recede, while the Krong Ana River in Dak Lak was still rising.

Although floodwaters have peaked and are gradually receding, by the afternoon of November 21, some 28,460 homes in three provinces, including Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa, remained inundated. Agricultural losses continued to mount, while 26 locations along national highways were flooded or hit by landslides, disrupting traffic. An additional 180 sites on provincial and inter-communal roads were also submerged or affected by landslides.

As of late November 21, power companies in the South Central region had restored electricity to 664,249 customers, while 493,252 others remained without power, with the largest outages reported in Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, and Dak Lak.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority estimated that initial economic losses across flood-hit areas in the Central region have reached roughly VND3.27 trillion (US$124.2 million). Local authorities are continuing to assess and compile damage reports while carrying out recovery efforts.

On November 21, the Government dispatched three working delegations led by Deputy Prime Ministers to inspect and direct flood response and recovery efforts. Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh oversaw operations in Dak Lak, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung reviewed the situation in Lam Dong, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long conducted inspections in Gia Lai.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh