Stocks unexpectedly rise brilliantly before Tet holiday

Vietnam's stock market unexpectedly surged in the penultimate trading session before the Lunar New Year holiday of 2025.

Foreign investors also ended their 12 straight selling sessions, returning to net buying in this trading session.

Although not closing at its highest point, the stock market recorded a strong rebound, approaching 1,260 points, on January 23. The market was dominated by a green hue. Notably, the financial sector contributed significantly to the surge in the VN-Index. In the group of "leading" stocks, the market rallied strongly. Specifically, VCI soared by 5.5 percent, VDS jumped by 4.74 percent, SSI strengthened by 3.07 percent, SHS climbed by 3.23 percent, HCM advanced by 1.91 percent, MBS grew by 2.24 percent, FTS elevated by 2.21 percent, VND gained by 2.56 percent, and VIX surged by 1.59 percent.

The banking stocks also rose sharply, contributing to the index's strong recovery, with LPB increasing by 5.69 percent, VPB by 3 percent, CTG by 2.4 percent, VIB by 2.51 percent, STB by 1.79 percent, MBB by 1.83 percent, ACB by 1.81 percent, VCB by 1.43 percent, BID by 1.01 percent, TPB by 1.55 percent, and EIB by 2.51 percent.

The real estate sector also recovered. DXG enlarged by 3.06 percent, TCH expanded by 2.86 percent, PDR widened by 1.36 percent, KBC built up by 1.55 percent, NLG augmented by 2.09 percent, and SZC stretched by 1.07 percent.

In addition, several large-cap stocks also climbed steeply, helping the VN-Index to emerge by more than 17 points. MWG hiked by 3.14, FPT added up by 3.07 percent, HPG went up by 1.91 percent, and GVR edged up by 1.61 percent.

At the closing of the trading session, the VN-Index enhanced by 17.1 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,259.63 points with 363 gainers, 86 decliners, and 59 unchanged stocks.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also increased by 2 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 222.67 points with 123 winners, 39 losers, and 49 unchanged stocks. Liquidity increased but remained at a low level, with total trading value on HOSE reaching nearly VND13.3 trillion, an increase of VND1.3 trillion compared to the previous session.

A positive highlight was that foreign investors returned to net buying of nearly VND143 billion, ending their 12-session selling streak. The top three stocks with the strongest net selling were SSI with over VND58 billion, HDB with nearly VND59 billion, and VCB with nearly VND53 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan