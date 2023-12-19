Staying persistent but flexible in diplomacy: Party chief

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to stay consistent in principles and flexible in policies and strategies.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to stay consistent in principles and flexible in policies and strategies while performing diplomatic tasks, in his remarks at the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference that opened in Hanoi on December 19.

The leader elaborated on the principles of national independence and socialism, and stressed that policies and strategies should be adjusted flexibly, noting Vietnam stands ready to be a friend, and a reliable and responsible partner of all countries.

Pointing to complex and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, he urged diplomats to keep a close watch on the situation to make accurate forecasts, especially those for external shocks.

The strength of the nation should go in tandem with that of the era, and the national interests should be in harmony with international missions and responsibilities, the Party chief continued.

He laid an emphasis on solidarity and consensus within the entire Party, army and population, stressing that a sound foreign policy and the effective implementation of specific policies will contribute to creating high consensus in the political system, national unity, and international support.

Meanwhile, relevant institutions and policies need to be perfected, and mechanisms to combine Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy with diplomatic activities across spheres reformed and perfected in order to create synergy, promote dynamism and innovation, and raise the efficiency of external relations, he said.

The Party leader noted that more attention should be paid to consolidating the apparatus and building a contingent of diplomats who must meet requirements in all terms of politics, morality and professional qualifications.

Trong expressed his belief that Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will further grow in a modern and comprehensive manner, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, and carry forward its pioneer role in national construction and defence.

The 32nd National Diplomatic Conference, to last until December 23, brings together leaders and former leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad, among others.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

It will look into the world situation, review achievements as well as lessons drawn since the beginning of the 13th tenure of the Party, and set out major tasks and measures to improve the efficiency of the diplomatic work, both bilateral and multilateral, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

The official urged the participants to analyse limitations in the work and their subjective and objective causes, and soon materialise the Party chief’s instructions through programs, projects and action plans in an effort to strengthen the diplomatic sector.

Vietnamplus