Acting President attends National Humanitarian Month launching ceremony

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended a ceremony in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on April 22 to launch the National Humanitarian Month 2024.

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (C) and other delegates launch the National Humanitarian Month 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The National Humanitarian Month, jointly organized by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee and the provincial People’s Committee, will run from May 1-31, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), and the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Hanoi (October 10, 1954 - 2024).

At the ceremony, Xuan affirmed that over the past six years, the VRC has been the core organizer of Humanitarian Month across the country, contributing to raising public awareness and promoting and spreading the spirit of "mutual love" among people from all walks of life. As a result, more than VND3.4 trillion (US$133.5 million) has been mobilized and used to help over 5.5 million poor and disadvantaged people throughout the country.

She expressed her hope that agencies, organizations, and donors inside and outside the country will continue supporting and accompanying the VRC to provide assistance for more people in need.

VRC Chairwoman Bui Thi Hoa said that in this year’s National Humanitarian Month, the VRC aims to support 100,000 individuals and collectives in difficult circumstances.

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents 300 scholarships to ethnic minority students with good academic performance in Dien Bien (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the Acting President presented 300 scholarships to ethnic minority students with good academic performance in Dien Bien province. The VRC at all levels also received donations and donation pledges worth VND485 billion.

On this occasion, vouchers worth VND500,000 each were granted to 500 policy beneficiaries and poor people in the province.

The highlight of the National Humanitarian Month 2024 was the “Trieu Buoc Chan Nhan Ai” (Millions of Steps of Kindness) campaign, which took place from February 25 to April 21 with the participation of nearly 100,000 people through the V-Race application. The campaign collected VND14.1 billion which will be used to aid the poor in Thai Nguyen, Son La, and Dien Bien provinces.

