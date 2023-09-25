State President Vo Van Thuong receives top Cuban legislator

State President Vo Van Thuong chaired an official welcoming ceremony for Chairman of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 25.

Previously, the top Cuban legislator and his delegation visited and offered flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.

Cuba’s National Assembly chairman Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hanoi on Sunday, starting his visit to Vietnam from September 24 to 29.

During his visit, Chairman of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernandez will meet Party and State leaders and attend a series of activities in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces.

Accordingly, he will attend the 50th celebration of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam in September 1973 which is scheduled to take place in Quang Tri Province on September 26.

The Cuban leader will also visit the Vietnam-Cuba Hospital in Quang Binh province’s Dong Hoi City; Hien Luong Bridge, Hien Luong - Ben Hai National Historical Relic site, Fidel Castro Park in Dong Ha City, headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam in Cam Lo District in Quang Tri Province.

On September 15, 1973, Cuba’s legendary leader, Fidel Castro, was the first head of state to visit a liberated zone in Quang Tri after the signing of the 1973 Paris Agreement on ending the war.

President Fidel Castro's historic visit became a symbol of the faithful fraternal solidarity between the two nations featuring the aspirations for peace, national independence, democracy, and progress in the world.