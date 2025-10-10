State President presents title of ambassador to diplomats

State President Luong Cuong on October 10 handed over decisions on the conferment of ambassadorial title to officials and diplomats at a ceremony held in Hanoi.

President Luong Cuong with newly accredited and appointed Vietnamese ambassadors abroad. (Photo: VNA)

The title recipients were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Pham Thi Kim Hoa, Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver (Canada) Nguyen Quang Trung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Pham Hoang Kim, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Do Son Hai.

Besides, the President presented appointment decisions to the ambassadors of Vietnam to Portugal and Ireland.

Addressing the ceremony, President Luong Cuong urged the newly promoted and appointed ambassadors to thoroughly grasp the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context.

He requested the diplomatic sector in general, and the ambassadors in particular, to strengthen research, advisory, and early strategic forecasting work, and to promptly propose to the Party and the State major and important policies concerning Vietnam’s relations with partners.

State President Luong Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The President stressed that diplomacy must also serve economic development and make practical contributions to realizing national development goals set for 2030 and 2045. He asked the ambassadors to give due priority to promoting, seeking, and connecting cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, and healthcare.

He emphasized that diplomacy should act as a bridge to spread the image of an independent Vietnam of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, and development. The ambassadors, he said, must also effectively perform citizen protection duties, serving as a reliable support for the nearly six million-strong overseas Vietnamese community, while mobilizing their human, intellectual, and financial resources to contribute to the homeland’s development.

The ambassadors expressed their honor and sense of responsibility, pledging to thoroughly follow the Party and State’s foreign policy lines, strengthen practical and effective cooperation with partners, protect national interests, and contribute to the country’s development and the elevation of Vietnam’s international standing.

Vietnamplus