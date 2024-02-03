State President presents 45-year Party Membership Badge to HCMC Party Chief

The HCMC Party Committee held a ceremony on February 3 to hand over the 45-year Party Membership Badge to Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

The event marks the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2024).

Attending the event were State President Vo Van Thuong, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

State President Vo Van Thuong warmly congratulated Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen to be awarded the 45-year Party Membership badge, the Party's noble award, recognizing his dedication and great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held various positions in government agencies from the grassroots levels to many important positions of the Party and State.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen along with the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee have made efforts to find solutions for promoting economic growth, solving obstacles, accelerating the construction progress of important infrastructure projects, implementing administrative reform and digital transformation, strengthening cooperation with localities in the country, and many cities around the world to expand development space.

In addition, the city’s government also pays attention to social security activities, sustainable poverty reduction, caring for families under preferential treatment policy and people with meritorious services, strengthening the health system of the city, rectifying and building a clean and strong Party, fighting against corruption and negativity.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his gratitude to generations of leaders for trusting him with the new role.

He hoped to receive the support and guidelines from leaders of the Party and State, generations of leaders, cadres, civil servants, and public employees, especially his family, to help him complete tasks.

