State President delivers Tet greetings in Thu Duc City

State President Vo Van Thuong extends warm Tet greetings in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The State leader said HCMC, an economic, cultural, educational, and sci-tech hub of the country, has initiated an array of social welfare programs to take care of disadvantaged people in the city and those residing nearby and remote and mountainous localities.



Despite formidable challenges, the city has made concerted efforts to retain economic growth, helping ensure social welfare for impoverished people and those with difficult circumstances, he stressed.



He described the “Tet sum vay – Xuan tri an” annually held by trade unions at all levels as a practical program to bring a warm Tet festival for all, asking the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and competent agencies to continue to expand the program in order to assure that Tet is always full of joy for everyone, especially poor workers and students, and people in difficulties.



On the occasion, President Thuong presented hundreds of gifts to workers, families of policy beneficiaries, and poor people in the city.

Vietnamplus