National

State President delivers Tet greetings in Thu Duc City

State President Vo Van Thuong extended warm Tet greetings to disadvantaged people and workers with difficulties while attending the “Tet sum vay – Xuan tri an” (Tet reunion – Spring gratitude) program in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc City on February 2.

2-2-1-7426jpg-1090.jpg
State President Vo Van Thuong extends warm Tet greetings in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The State leader said HCMC, an economic, cultural, educational, and sci-tech hub of the country, has initiated an array of social welfare programs to take care of disadvantaged people in the city and those residing nearby and remote and mountainous localities.

Despite formidable challenges, the city has made concerted efforts to retain economic growth, helping ensure social welfare for impoverished people and those with difficult circumstances, he stressed.

He described the “Tet sum vay – Xuan tri an” annually held by trade unions at all levels as a practical program to bring a warm Tet festival for all, asking the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and competent agencies to continue to expand the program in order to assure that Tet is always full of joy for everyone, especially poor workers and students, and people in difficulties.

On the occasion, President Thuong presented hundreds of gifts to workers, families of policy beneficiaries, and poor people in the city.

Vietnamplus

Tags

State President Warm Tet Greetings disadvantaged people Thu Duc City social welfare programs poor workers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn