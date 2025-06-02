State President chairs National Defense and Security Council’s 6th meeting

State President Luong Cuong, Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, chaired the council’s 6th meeting for the 2021–2026 term in Hanoi on June 2.

State President Luong Cuong, Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, chairs the council’s 6th meeting (Photo: VNA)

The meeting also saw the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Vice Chairman of the council, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, a council member.

Participants discussed and provided opinions on prominent global, regional, and domestic issues impacting Vietnam’s national defense, security, and foreign affairs. They also reviewed the implementation of several recent defense and security tasks and proposed agenda items for the council’s upcoming 7th meeting.

In the context of an increasingly complex and unpredictable global and regional landscape, President Cuong called on all relevant forces and competent agencies to build on the gained achievements and thoroughly grasp, closely follow, and effectively implement the policies and decisions of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the National Assembly, and the Government, as well as the directives of Party General Secretary To Lam on national defense, security, and foreign affairs.

State President Luong Cuong speaks at the Council of National Defense and Security’s 6th meeting (Photo: VNA)

In particular, emphasis should be placed on the effective implementation of the resolution adopted at the 8th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on the Strategy for National Defense in the new situation. This aims to firmly safeguard the country's independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity; ensure national security; maintain social order and safety; and promote comprehensive, deep, and effective international integration, stated President Luong Cuong.

Furthermore, efforts should continue to restructure and streamline the organizational apparatus of the armed forces to meet the demands of the new era, he said, stressing the need to intensify the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation to pave the way for Vietnam to enter a new era—the era of national development and prosperity.

The State leader also highlighted the importance of continuously monitoring, proactively grasping, studying, analyzing, assessing, and closely forecasting the situation in the world, region, and country, especially emerging and strategic issues impacting Vietnam’s national defense, security, and foreign affairs, to promptly advise the Party and State on policies and measures to handle incidents effectively, contributing to preventing passivity or surprise in any circumstance.

Vietnamplus