State President calls for donating great unity houses for Dien Bien Province

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has just hosted a launching ceremony to call for organizations and individuals to donate donate "great unity" houses for poor households in Dien Bien Province.

The event aims to mark the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 –2024). State President Vo Van Thuong and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the event.

Units, enterprises, organizations and individuals in the Central and localities have registered to donate to ethnic minorities in the Northern province of Dien Bien with a total amount of more than VND280 billion (US$11,9 million), equaling 5,600 "great unity" houses.

Speaking at the ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong said that the program sets a target of calling for organizations and individuals to donate some 7,000 to 8,000 great unity houses for poor households in Dien Bien Province and some localities in the Northwestern region.



With this regard, State President called for enterprises, agencies, organizations, collectives, individuals, cadres, officials and soldiers of the armed forces, youth union members, people and overseas Vietnamese to join in the meaningful program so the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee can successfully implement it.

At the ceremony, State President Vo Van Thuong along with Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang awarded funding support for the first phase with a total value of VND200 billion (US$8,5 million), equaling 200 "great unity" houses for Dien Bien Province.

Some photos were captured at the launching ceremony.