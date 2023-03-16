State President asks military youth to strive for better performance

Military youths should continuously study to improve their capacity, enhance their knowledge of science and technology, and master modern weapons and technical equipment.

President Vo Van Thuong said at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 16 to honor 10 outstanding youths and 43 promising figures of the armed forces in 2022.

Highlighting the vanguard and creative spirit of the youth in the military, the State leader said that they should continue to work hard to sharpen their professional skills and solidify their mettle, becoming military officials and soldiers with high capacity and good morality following President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching.

They should be deeply aware of the values of peace and national unification as well as their responsibility in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, protecting the peaceful and stable environment for national development and peaceful life for the people.

He asked the commanders and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the military to create the best conditions for the youth to study Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thoughts as well as the glorious tradition of the nation, the Party, the military and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union as well as cultural values of the nation.

Underlining that the military is born from the people and fights for the people, President Thuong asked the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the military to coordinate closely with their peers in the localities where they are stationed to implement social welfare, natural disaster relief and pandemic prevention and control activities, while actively popularising the Party and State’s policies and laws, combating the “peaceful evolution” plots of hostile forces.

The State leader also stressed the need to enhance the quality and efficiency of youth movements through reformed implementation methods, as well as the necessity to build strong youth union organizations in association with the building of the Party and military units.

He requested Party Committees at all levels, political commissars and commanders of military units to guide the youth and create favorable conditions for them to study, practice, devote, progress and mature, while listening to their aspirations and helping them complete their tasks.