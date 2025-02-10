State leader works with Presidential Office on judicial affairs

State President Luong Cuong held a working session with the Presidential Office on February 10 to review the implementation of judicial affairs in 2025, a key responsibility under his mandates prescribed by the Constitution.

State President Luong Cuong holds a working session with the Presidential Office on February 10. (Photo: VNA)

State President Cuong praised the Presidential Office for its proactive efforts in coordinating with relevant agencies to fulfill judicial responsibilities. He highlighted the significant progress that Vietnam’s judicial sector has made under the Party's leadership, with ongoing improvements in its structure and effectiveness.

Regarding preparations for the first session of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in 2025, the State President underscored the importance of aligning judicial reforms with the Party's policies and ensuring a consistent legal framework to enhance judicial efficiency.

On the amnesty policy, he reaffirmed that granting clemency on the occasion of major national holidays in 2025 reflects the Party and State’s humanitarian approach, encouraging rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders into society. He urged agencies to ensure the process is transparent, lawful, and fair, reinforcing public confidence in the Party and State’s clemency policies.

For ongoing judicial reform proposals, State President Luong Cuong requested the Presidential Office to work closely with key agencies, particularly the Supreme People’s Procuracy, to finalize high-quality, practical proposals before submitting them to the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and the Politburo for review.

The State leader also asked the Presidential Office to continue to coordinate closely with relevant ministries, departments, and branches to improve the quality of advice and ensure that the contents serving the President's activities in the coming time will be most effective.

Vietnamplus