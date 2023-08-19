State leader commemorates late President Ton Duc Thang

State President Vo Van Thuong and incumbent and former Party and State leaders paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang in An Giang Province on August 19, on the occasion of the late leader’s 135th birth anniversary (August 20).

The delegation was joined by former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet, Truong Tan Sang, and Nguyen Xuan Phuc; and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, among others. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a tribute wreath.

At the temple in the memorial site dedicated to Ton Duc Thang in My Hoa Hung commune of Long Xuyen city, they offered incense and observed a minute of silence in commemoration of the late President, who was among the first generation of workers and proletarian revolutionary movements in Vietnam and devoted his entire life to the people’s national democratic revolution and the socialist revolution.

During his revolutionary career, in any positions, Thang always set a brilliant example of a true communist and revolutionary morality. He founded the “Red Union” to meet the urgent need of the fighting movement of the Vietnamese working class in the first decades of the 20th century. He was also a symbol of the Southern people in the struggle for national independence as well as national construction and safeguarding.

The same day, President Thuong visited and offered congratulations to the An Giang police on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security (August 19, 1945 - 2023).