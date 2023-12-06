HCMC Party Chief affirms Catholic community’s contribution to city's development

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of the Catholic community and dignitaries nationwide to the development of the country and city.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (7th, R) receives Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) (8th, L) and his delegation on December 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was heard at a reception for Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) and his delegation in the city on December 5.

Attending the event was Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) paid a visit to the city’s leaders on the organization of a conference and several activities that will be held in the southern metropolis following the eighth National Congress of Vietnamese Catholics to Build and Protect the Fatherland for the 2023-2028 period.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended his best wishes for the eighth successful National Congress of Vietnamese Catholics to Build and Protect the Fatherland for the 2023-2028 period.

He sent sincere thanks to the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) for supporting and creating favorable conditions for the HCMC Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics, the municipal Party, government, and people to carry out activities contributing to the building and developing the city.

At the meeting, the city Party Chief and Priest Tran Xuan Manh highly valued the significance of State President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to the Vatican and talks with head of the Catholic Church, the bishop of Rome, and the sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis in July.

Over the past time, the HCMC Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics has closely coordinated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to implement resolutions of the eighth National Congress of Vietnamese Catholics to Build and Protect the Fatherland for the 2023-2028 period and bring resolutions into life effectively, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee said.

For his part, Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) expressed his thanks to the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC for creating conditions and providing mental and physical assistance to the successful national congresses of Vietnamese Catholics to Build and Protect the Fatherland held in the city.

On the occasion of the upcoming Christmas, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) sent warm wishes for a joyful holiday to Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers nationwide.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh