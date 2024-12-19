Stamp collection marking 80 years of Vietnam People’s Army released

The Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPost) jointly released a postage stamp collection.

A stamp collection marking 80 years of Vietnam People’s Army is released. (Photo: https://english.vov.vn/)

The Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPost) jointly released a postage stamp collection on December 18 showcasing the heroic past of the Vietnam People’s Army on its 80th anniversary.

This collection highlights the glorious tradition of the VPA through various different periods, stressing its role during historic struggles against foreign invaders and the process of national construction and development. It also sends a message of Vietnamese peace to the wider world, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam.

The collection comprises of four postage stamp models designed by artist Nguyen Du from VNPost.

Each stamp, which is 43 x 32mm in size, depicts four different themes, including the August 1945 Revolution; the 1954 Dien Bien Phu Victory; the 1975 Great Spring Victory; and the national cause of renewal, construction, and development.

The stamps have been put on sale and will be available on the postal network until June 30, 2026.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Communications issued five sets of stamps aimed at celebrating the founding anniversaries of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in 1959, 1964, 1979, 1985, and 1994.

This year, Vietnam celebrates 80 years of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – 2024), and 35 years of the All-People Defence Day (December 22, 1989 – 2024).

Vietnamplus