Spring program promotes community solidarity

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the event, which was held on the evening of January 21 in District 7’s Tan Thuan Tay Ward, marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025) and the Lunar New Year.
According to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, all activities of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee aim to promote the great national solidarity bloc, the spirit of sharing, and foster a neighborhood that embraces, empowers, and connects the community.
He emphasized that a safe quarter means the residents benefit from security and safety. The people should join hands to participate in fire prevention and fighting and prevent social vices and crime in the area.
On this occasion, he wished the people and children a warm Tet and a year filled with happiness, health, and prosperity.
The program also includes a wide range of activities, such as a kylin and dragon dance performance, a music show, offering Tet gifts to disadvantaged households, an introduction to the tradition of making Banh Chung (square glutinous rice cake) and Banh Tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake), and more.