Spring program promotes community solidarity

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 for successfully implementing a program to promote the solidarity and the spirit of sharing of the people on the occasion of the lunar New Year (Tet holiday).

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) learns about making Banh Chung (square glutinous rice cake) at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the event, which was held on the evening of January 21 in District 7’s Tan Thuan Tay Ward, marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025) and the Lunar New Year.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, all activities of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee aim to promote the great national solidarity bloc, the spirit of sharing, and foster a neighborhood that embraces, empowers, and connects the community.

He emphasized that a safe quarter means the residents benefit from security and safety. The people should join hands to participate in fire prevention and fighting and prevent social vices and crime in the area.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers Tet gifts to disadvantaged households in District 7 . (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, he wished the people and children a warm Tet and a year filled with happiness, health, and prosperity.

The program also includes a wide range of activities, such as a kylin and dragon dance performance, a music show, offering Tet gifts to disadvantaged households, an introduction to the tradition of making Banh Chung (square glutinous rice cake) and Banh Tet (cylindrical sticky rice cake), and more.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers lucky money to children. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers Tet gifts to residents and the armed forces in District 7. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh