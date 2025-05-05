National

Special mechanisms for implementing APEC projects proposed

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung chaired a meeting on May 4 to assign tasks to forces participating in the organization of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and other officials inspect several key projects for the APEC Summit 2027 in Kien Giang Province in April. (Photo: SGGP)

The infrastructure and facilities serving the APEC Summit 2027 (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum) will include relevant mechanisms and policies for the implementation of groups of projects, such as Phu Quoc International Airport, a freshwater reservoir, a land reclamation area, the construction of the APEC Conference and Exhibition Center, Rach Gia Airport, and key connecting roads.

Kien Giang Province has conducted a comprehensive review and selected 29 component projects financed by the central budget, the provincial budget, and non-budgetary funds. Additionally, the province also proposed the construction of underground power lines and the enhancement of digital transformation and digitization in support of the APEC Summit 2027.

In his conclusion, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that the APEC 2027 Summit is expected to create a new driving force for Kien Giang Province and significantly accelerate the sustainable development of Phu Quoc.

There are only 19 months left until the start of the APEC Summit 2027. It needs special mechanisms for Kien Giang to effectively implement the projects serving the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

The 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be hosted on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of southern Kien Giang Province.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

