Special circus performance to celebrate Children’s Day

The Vietnam Circus Federation will present special circus performances at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC’s District 10 on May 28 – June 3.

The show aims at marking Children's Day (June 1) and responding to the Month of Action for Children launched in HCMC.

The organization board plans to give 3,000 tickets to children patients undergoing treatment at HCMC Children’s Hospital 2, child care facilities in District 8 and Tan Phu, charity classes at Lien Hoa Pagoda, Binh An Child Care Center, Hy Vong (Hope) School, Binh Minh School for children with special needs.

Artists will perform special circus acts at the event such as juggling, spinning, swinging, and high-wire balancing, which promises to provide young audiences with unforgettable thrills.

There will be performances of animals, such as standing on their heads, jumping through rings of fire, or riding bicycles with the goal of fostering children’s love, empathy, and respect for animals.