HCMC to organize kids fest for the first time with remarkable activities

On May 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union held a press conference to announce details of Kids Fest 2023, scheduled to take place from June 2 to 4 at the HCMC Children's House.

The festival, themed "Children Today - The World Tomorrow," aims to support the Month of Action for Children. It encompasses cultural exchanges, recreational activities, entertainment, and providing both material and spiritual care for children. The festival also aims to connect resources for organizing children's activities and recognize the role of families in social life.

According to Mr. Ha Tai Sau, Deputy Director of the HCMC Children's House, this marks the first time that HCMC is organizing a festival of such scale for children, featuring numerous exceptional recreational activities.

The program will offer seven experiential spaces for children, including digital technology - "I Love Science," a music show with vibrant childhood colors, sports training, family fun, shared reading, children's booths, and culinary culture.

Specifically, on June 2, the "World of Childhood" festival will offer a range of remarkable activities, such as a city-center summer camp, the 18th edition of the HCMC Youth Creativity Competition, workshops on creating Mosaic paintings, pottery-making, and ceramic decoration, as well as film screenings for children. Notably, the program's organizing committee will provide care for 350 children facing particularly challenging circumstances.

On June 3, the festival with the theme "Family Having Fun" will feature various exciting activities, including an open dance sports festival program for the Children's Houses in HCMC in 2023, the "I Love Vietnamese Characters" festival, the workshop "Being Friends with Children - Green Action for a Green Environment," a family-friendly playground, exchanges, introductions, and promotions of various music genres, workshops on creating Mosaic paintings, pottery-making, and ceramic decoration, circus performances, and artistic performances by talented classes at the HCMC Children's House.

On June 4, the festival with the theme "Happy, Healthy Children Welcome Summer" will include the Rubik's Cube contest, a chess competition, performances by modern dance groups, the hip-hop dance performance "You and I," workshops on creating Mosaic paintings, pottery-making, and ceramic decoration, as well as other activities and the closing program.