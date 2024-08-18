Special art program held to mark several key anniversaries in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Police last night held a special art program to mark several important anniversaries.

A grand stage for this special art program (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The program was a practical artistic activity to commemorate several significant anniversaries such as the 55th anniversary of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969-2024), the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution’s success (August 19, 1945 –2024), the 79th anniversary of Vietnam People's Public Security Day (August 19, 1945 - 2024), the 19th anniversary of the All People's Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005 - 2024) and to celebrate the awarding of the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to the Ho Chi Minh City Police by General Secretary and President To Lam.

Attending the program were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department; Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and others.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc attends the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department attends the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen attends the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Over 79 years of construction, fighting and growth under the direct leadership and training of the Party and beloved President Ho Chi Minh along with the support and protection of the people, the close coordination of the military forces and various levels and sectors as well as the cooperation and assistance of international friends, the People's Public Security has overcome numerous difficulties and obstacles.

They have bravely fought, sacrificed and fulfilled the task of protecting national security, maintaining public order and safety and ensuring the peaceful and happy life of the people; accomplished an extraordinary feat and further enriched the heroic tradition of the Vietnamese People's Police.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security was praised and awarded by the Government and the Ministry of Public Security with commendation letters for its accomplishment regarding the effectiveness of crime prevention and control efforts in the current situation, playing a crucial role in reducing various types of crime, particularly in property theft.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have significantly contributed to the city’s economic and social development and international integration.

The special art program, titled “Vietnam – The Country in My Heart” was implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City Light Music Center.

Some photos featuring spectacular art performances:

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong