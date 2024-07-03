Culture/art

Special art program celebrates 326th anniversary of Saigon-HCMC

SGGP

A special art program celebrating the 326th founding anniversary of the old Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC, and 48 years since the city named after President Ho Chi Minh was held at Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 on July 2.

25.jpg
People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam performs in the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Chairman of the People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city cum Chairman of the HCMC Fatherland Front Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Head of the Mass Mobilizaion Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and leaders of Central agencies, departments, the Military Region 7, the Army Corps 4, and a large number of local people.

The old Saigon–Gia Dinh land was proud of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh to pay tribute to Uncle Ho for his national salvation journey and honor the tenacious spirit in struggling for independence, building, and development process of citizens.

After 48 years after Saigon–Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh, the southern metropolis has become a large center for economy, culture, education, science, and technology, and a venue for international exchanges and integration. The Party, Government and the people of the city have always promoted heroic tradition, solidarity and unification, dynamism and creativity as well as strived to overcome difficulties and challenges to develop the city.

The program was performed by artists of the HCMC Music Center, and People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam, Meritorious Artists namely Le Hong Tham, Vo Minh Lam, Ngoc Dang, saxophonist Quach Tien Dung, singers including Hien Thuc, Thanh Ngoc, Ho Trung Dung and more.

Images of the special art program:

26.jpg
Singers Duyen Huyen (L) and Pham Trang (Photo: SGGP)
27.jpg
28.jpg
An item performed by artists of the HCMC Music Center and the Lac Viet band (Photo: SGGP)
29.jpg
30.jpg
Singer Hien Thuc (Photo: SGGP)
31.jpg
Singer Trung Dung (L) and violinist Mai Anh (Photo: SGGP)
32.jpg
Singer Thanh Ngoc (Photo: SGGP)
By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

