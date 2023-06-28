Special art program celebrates 325th anniversary of Saigon-HCMC

A special art program celebrating the 325th founding anniversary of the old Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC, and 44 years since the city named after President Ho Chi Minh will be held on July 2.

The old Saigon – Gia Dinh land was proud of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh to pay tribute to Uncle Ho for his national salvation journey and honor the tenacious spirit in struggling for independence, building, and development process of citizens.

After 47 years since Saigon – Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh, the southern metropolis has become a large center for economy, culture, education, science, and technology, and a venue for international exchanges and integration. The Party, Government and the people of the city have always promoted heroic tradition, solidarity and unification, dynamism and creativity as well as strived to overcome difficulties and challenges to develop the city.

In the context of deeper integration, the city has effectively implemented the application of science and technology, especially taking advantage of the achievements of the fourth industrial revolution in building smart city, and e-government towards developing the southern economic hub into a civilized, modern, and humane city.

The art program will become an annual typical cultural event of the city creating solidarity among people to overcome difficulties and challenges, building the city to be more civilized and modern to play a larger role in the country and the region, and gradually developing into a big center for economy, finance, commerce, science and technology of the Southeast Asia.

The program will be participated by artists, including People’s Artists Ta Minh Tam and Trong Huu, Meritorious Artists Thu Van, and Dan Truong, Uyen Linh, Trong Hieu, Pham Trang, Ho Trung Dung, Dao Mac, Duyen Huyen, Khanh Ngoc, Nguyen Phi Hung, Tung Lam, Luu Hien Trinh, Vo Thanh Tam, and music and dance bands.