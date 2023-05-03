Sixty-seven people killed in traffic accidents during national holidays

A total of 129 traffic accidents occurred across Vietnam during the national holidays from April 29 to May 3, killing 67 people and injuring 90 others, according to the Traffic Police Department.

The figures represented decreases of 6.5 percent, 6.9 percent, and 15.1 percent, respectively.

On the nation's roads, 125 accidents claimed 64 lives and injured 90 others. Meanwhile, three people were killed in four railway accidents.

On this occasion, traffic policemen nationwide punished over 49,300 violation cases with a combined fine of VND107.6 billion (US$4.58 million); seized 847 automobiles, 20,067 motorbikes, and 210 other vehicles; and withdrew 11,033 driving licenses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration said that in four days from 7 am on April 29 to 7 am on May 3, medical examination and treatment establishments nationwide examined and provided first aid for 270,031 people, of whom, over 99,700 were hospitalized.