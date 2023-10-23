Sixth session of 15th-tenure National Assembly opens

he opening sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, and the NA Television channel. Prior to that, leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and legislators paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

During the sixth session, the parliament is scheduled to consider and vote on nine draft laws and one draft resolution. Eight other draft laws will also come under consideration.

It will make decisions about several socio-economic issues, including the implementation results of the socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2023, and the socio-economic development, state budget estimation, and central budget allocation plans for 2024. It will also look into the mid-term reports on the implementation of the socio-economic development, medium-term public investment, national finance, and public debt plans for 2021 - 2025.

The NA will scrutinise reports on judicial affairs and the Government’s reports on the prevention and control of corruption, crimes, and law violations, along with judgment enforcement in 2023.

Question-and-answer activities will be held to clarify Government members and sector leaders’ responsibility towards the implementation of some of the 14th and 15th-tenure NA’s resolutions.

Specialized supervision will be conducted over the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on the national target programmes on new-style rural area building for 2021 - 2025, sustainable poverty reduction for 2021 - 2025, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021 - 2030.

The NA will also make decisions on the adjustment of some contents in the NA’s Resolution No. 53/2017/QH14, dated November 24, 2017, on the feasibility study report regarding the project on land recovery, compensation, assistance, and resettlement for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.

The NA Standing Committee’s report on the results of the supervision over the settlement of voters’ opinions sent to the NA’s fifth session, as well as the results of the citizen reception and the handling of citizens’ letters, complaints, and denunciations this year will also be discussed.

In particular, the parliament will hold a vote of confidence on officials holding the positions it elected or approved.