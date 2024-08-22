Singapore’s 59th National Day celebrated in HCMC

A ceremony was held by the Singaporean Consulate General in HCMC on August 21 to celebrate Singapore’s 59th National Day (August 9, 1965 - 2024).

Vice Chairman of the HCMC’s People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC’s People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai extended congratulations to Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng, the consulate officials, the Singaporean business community, and people who are living and working in the city.

The Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee wishes that Singapore will continue to develop strongly, prosperously, and happily under the leadership of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai believed there was still ample room in the fields of public administration, digital transformation, urban planning, transportation planning, circular economy, green transformation, digital economy, and healthcare.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC’s People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (R) and Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng (L) (Photo: SGGP)

The southern metropolis is committed to continuing to create favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Singaporean companies, to invest effectively in the city.

He said that HCMC always treasures the relationship between the two countries in general, the city and Singapore in particular. The city wants to further contribute to the development of the Vietnam-Singapore relationship, especially as the two countries are set to lift the strategic partnership relations to a higher level.

Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng believes that the bilateral relationship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng stated that cooperation between Singapore and HCMC in urban development projects and the sectors of finance, technology, healthcare services, and other areas has significantly contributed to the economic development and innovation of both parties.

He believed that the bilateral relationship between the two countries would continue to grow stronger in the next years.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh