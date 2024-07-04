HCMC, Singapore agree to promote key cooperation projects

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai on July 3 hosted a receiving ceremony for the newly-appointed Consul General of Singapore to HCMC, Pang Te Cheng.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives the newly-appointed Consul General of Singapore to HCMC, Pang Te Cheng. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Singaporean Consul General Pang Te Cheng expressed his sincere thanks to Phan Van Mai for the warm reception and congratulated HCMC for achieving high growth in the first six months of 2024, saying that Resolution 98 is a very successful policy.

He emphasized the stable relationship between HCMC and Singapore which is currently stronger than ever. Singapore is planning to provide training courses on digital transformation, cybersecurity, public services, and artificial intelligence (AI) for HCMC’s officials in August or September.

The newly-appointed Consul General of Singapore hoped that these training courses align with the city’s development direction on sustainable development, green growth, and advancement in technology and the digital economy.

He believed there was still ample room for both sides to cooperate in the future. Singapore is also interested in food manufacturing and innovation collaborations.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to Consul General of Singapore to HCMC, Pang Te Cheng. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegation of officials of the Consulate General of Singapore in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai absolutely agreed with the key priorities outlined by Mr. Pang Te Cheng and committed to coordinating with Singapore to carry out the major projects covering the field of education, activities of the center for creativity and innovation in the city, strategic food producing programs, and connections between businesses management agencies.

He stressed that these projects align with HCMC’s development direction, especially the training program for the city’s officials which is one of the bright spots in the cooperation between the southern metropolis and Singapore in recent times.

The city’s chairman hoped that both sides would collaborate closely to promote economic cooperation, trade, and investment as well as have mechanisms for regular exchanges with representatives of the Singaporean business community to promptly resolve difficulties for investors from Singapore who have chosen HCMC as their investment destination.

The city wants to further collaborations with government agencies and enforcement bodies in Singapore in the sectors of digital transformation, green transformation, the application of artificial intelligence, and others, he added.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai wished Mr. Pang Te Cheng a successful term to step up the two sides’ cooperative relations.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh