Singapore’s 58th National Day marked in HCMC

A gathering marking the 58th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Singapore (August 9, 1965 – 2023) was held in HCMC on August 18.

The event was jointly held by the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association in HCMC.

Chairman of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association in HCMC Lam Dung Tien expressed his delight at the long-term and fruitful Vietnam-Singapore relations. The two countries have similarities in culture and economic practices and are responsible and active members of the international community.

According to Mr. Lam Dung Tien, as of now, Singapore remains the biggest among countries and territories investing in HCMC with a total investment capital of more than VND14 billion.

At present, there are over 4,000 Vietnamese students studying in Singapore. In the first seven months of this year, the total number of Vietnamese visitors to Singapore reached more than 290,000 and vice versa.

In addition, many cultural, art, culinary, and sports exchanges have been held in both Vietnam and Singapore.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Roy Kho Ngee Seng, Consul General of Singapore in HCMC stressed that 2023 is an important year marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership. The two countries get extraordinary growth that opens many opportunities for businesses of the two sides.

The close relationship between HCMC and Singapore with regular exchanges and dialogues has contributed to strengthening economic development and connection in urban planning, smart city building, and sustainable development, he added.