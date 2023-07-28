Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to visit Vietnam soon

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is expected to pay an official visit to Vietnam soon, aiming to further promote multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam.

The statement was made by Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam at the reception which was held by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai in the city on July 27.

Speaking at the reception, Mr. Jaya Ratnam emphasized that 2023 is an important year marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will pay an official visit to Vietnam to boost multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations.

Leaders of the two sides plan to discuss the organization of an annual meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries, review the completed works in the field of green and digital economic development, determine the goals in the coming time, talk over cooperation for sustainable energy in Vietnam and the Southern region and building of a carbon credit market and green finance, in which HCMC is regarded as a key factor.

According to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam, Singapore wants to cooperate with HCMC in the areas of digital transformation and building the general legal framework for digital transformation in ASEAN. The two sides are planning to boost human resource exchange and cooperation in the technological sector allowing Singaporean employees to work at Vietnamese businesses and vice versa.

In related news, Senior Minister of Singapore Teo Chee Hean will visit HCMC in November to attend Spotlight Singapore in Vietnam (SSVietnam) which is set to take place in the southern economic hub with the participation of around 150 Singaporean young entrepreneurs and start-ups.

For his part, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that HCMC wishes to be an important part in the implementation of cooperation between the two countries. The city’s leaders clearly realized that in the current context, HCMC must promptly implement the transition to the green economy, circular economy, and knowledge economy.

The city will basically complete the draft plan on its sustainable development, including preferential policies for the development of startups and a green economy. In addition, the city is highly appreciated the building and development of the carbon credit market.

HCMC is focusing on digital transformation in administrative procedures and hopes to cooperate and learn from the experience of Singapore's digital transformation strategy to faster digital transformation in HCMC in the right direction, and boost cooperation with Singapore in the field of creative and innovative startups with the goal of turning HCMC into a creative and innovative startup hub of ASEAN able to compete with start-up centers in the world.

Chairman of the city Phan Van Mai suggested Singapore- HCMC business dialogues should be organized frequently to consolidate the trading and investment areas of the two sides.

He also informed the Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnamon of Resolution 98 on specific mechanisms for the development of HCMC which has just been passed by the National Assembly and is expected to help attract resources at home and abroad for the city’s development. Mr. Mai hoped Singaporean investors to take advantage of the newly-approved resolution to strengthen investment and trade in HCMC.

The community of foreign investors, including Singaporean enterprises is an important part in the city’s development. Leaders of the city pledged to create favorable conditions for foreign investors to do business in HCMC, Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed.