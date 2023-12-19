Education

Singaporean Professor: Invest in training for semiconductor technology race

Professor Low Teck Seng - Senior Vice President at the National University of Singapore (NUS) - advised to focus on investing in training people in the race of semiconductor technology.

Manufacturing semiconductor circuit boards at UMC Vietnam Electronics Company in Tan Truong Industrial Park, Cam Giang district, Hai Duong province

The Singaporean professor made the statement at the discussion about semiconductors - the key foundational technology for everything digital- of the modern world that took place yesterday in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, his American peer - Professor Albert Pisano, Principal of the Jacobs School of Engineering at the University of California San Diego (USA) said at the discussion that Vietnam is a great place for entrepreneurs to start a business and make a strong contribution to the semiconductor field.

According to Professor Teck-Seng Low, as per other countries’ experience in developing this field, they all take heed of investing in training human resources as well as cooperating with the world's leading universities while selecting major partners around the world and inviting well-known professors to participate in lecturing.

With financial and human resources, Vietnam can start up with reasonable initial costs. To be able to participate in the semiconductor technology race, Professor Nguyen Thuc Quyen, a Chairwoman of the VinFuture Award Preliminary Council cum Principal of the Jacobs School of Engineering at the US University of California San Diego, noted that higher educational facilities need to train high-quality human resources for semiconductors because Vietnam is lacking this high human resource, so it is necessary to create conditions for students to work at businesses while studying at schools.

