Singapore provides emergency aid to Vietnam’s flood-affected communities

International partners continue to extend vital assistance to Vietnamese regions hit by recent storms and floods, bringing total relief support to over US$9.4 million.

A representative from the Singapore Embassy in Vietnam presents aid to the people of Tuyen Quang Province through representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has received an additional shipment of humanitarian aid from Singapore for residents affected by storms, flooding. To date, international partners have contributed more than US$9.4 million in support to Vietnam.

Yesterday afternoon, at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment received an emergency relief shipment from Singapore. The aid will be delivered to residents of Tuyen Quang Province who were impacted by heavy rains and flooding during September and October.

The shipment includes thermal blankets and personal hygiene kits, coordinated by Singapore’s Ministry of Defence and related organizations through the Embassy of Singapore in Vietnam and the Regional Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Coordination Center (RHCC).

Earlier, the Singapore Red Cross provided a relief package worth SGD50,000 (approximately $38,500) to the Vietnam Red Cross to support emergency operations in the provinces of Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, and Nghe An.

As of October 24, 2025, embassies, international organizations, and partners have provided or pledged nearly $9.4 million in aid for Vietnamese localities affected by typhoons Bualoi and Matmo - the country's storm No. 10 and No. 11.

Key contributors include the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Government of Australia, the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Center), UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Save the Children, ActionAid International in Vietnam, Samaritan’s Purse, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and WWF Vietnam, among others.

The emergency aid packages consist of cash, essential supplies, and equipment to assist affected residents in Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, and Ha Tinh provinces.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan