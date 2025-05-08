Photo exhibition of Vietnamese pagodas opens in HCMC

A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese pagodas around the globe has opened at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District, HCMC, on the occasion of the UN Day of Vesak 2025.

Monks visit the exhibition of Vietnamese pagodas. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, themed “Vietnamese Pagodas—Spiritual Landmarks, Cultural Ambassadors,” aims to pay tribute to the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Vietnamese people and honor the image of Vietnamese pagodas as enduring symbols of faith, identity, and compassion.

On display are 30 photos provided by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), which vividly portray Vietnamese pagodas in border areas, on islands, and abroad. Some of the pagodas introduced at the exhibition are located on remote islands, such as the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and Co To Island in Quang Ninh Province.

Each photograph tells a story, offering a glimpse into the history, culture, and spiritual consciousness of the Vietnamese people, showing the enduring vitality and influence of Vietnamese Buddhism within the community.

The exhibition is part of a festival celebrating the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le–Bau Co Cultural Park in Binh Chanh District on May 6-8. Its opening ceremony on May 6 was attended by more than 2,700 delegates, including around 1,250 international guests from 85 countries and territories, gathering under the theme “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development.”

By Hong Duong—Translated by Kim Khanh