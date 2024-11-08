SGGP Newspaper's program supports disadvantaged students in Lam Dong

On November 8, in Lieng S'Rohn Commune, Dam Rong District (Lam Dong Province), SGGP Newspaper and Thien Hanh Investment Corporation collaborated to present scholarships, educational tools, and equipment to the students of Lieng Sronh Primary School.

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong presents the symbolic plaque of the "Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" program to the representative of the leadership of Lieng Sronh Primary School.

On November 8, in Lieng S'Rohn Commune, Dam Rong District (Lam Dong Province), SGGP Newspaper and Thien Hanh Investment Corporation (Ho Chi Minh City) collaborated to present scholarships, educational tools, and equipment to the students of Lieng Sronh Primary School.

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong awards scholarships to students at Lieng Sronh Primary School.

This event was part of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program organized by SGGP Newspaper.

As part of the program, SGGP Newspaper, in cooperation with sponsors and local authorities, awarded 50 scholarships (each worth VND1 million) to recognize and encourage students facing challenging circumstances who have shown excellent academic performance.

Students receive scholarships at the program.

Additionally, the program donated essential educational resources, including a set of marching parade drums, 12 computers, and two portable speakers, aimed at enhancing the quality of education at Lieng Sronh Primary School, with a total donation value of VND200 million.

Lieng Sronh Primary School faces numerous challenges, with several remote satellite campuses located up to 60 km away and a large population of ethnic minority students. For the 2024–2025 school year, the school has 850 students across 28 classes, with 740 students (87 percent) belonging to ethnic minority groups. Although the school has received some investments in infrastructure and educational equipment, it still struggles with a lack of essential teaching aids, and many students come from economically disadvantaged families.

Ms. Pham Thi Nguyen, Principal of Lieng Sronh Primary School, expressed her gratitude, saying, "Every gift, scholarship, and word of encouragement from the ‘Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School’ program, organized by SGGP Newspaper and its sponsors, brings warmth and meaningful support to our students. These invaluable gifts help ease their challenges, enabling them to focus on learning. Now, our students have an improved learning environment with access to computers and other essential tools, and teachers have better resources to enhance the quality of education at our school."

In the excitement of practicing marching parade drum rhythms on the new drum set, Vong Cam Khanh Ly, a fourth-grade student at Lieng Sronh Primary School, shared, “I’m so happy that now we can practice marching parade drum rhythms.”

Students at Lieng Sronh Primary School eagerly participate in the program.

Meanwhile, in the library, students were equally thrilled as they got acquainted with the new computers. Bui Duy Thanh, IT teacher at Lieng Sronh Primary School, explained, “Previously, the school had only a few computers, which meant 2-3 students had to share one. Since most students don’t have computers at home, their practice time was limited. With the new computer system provided by the program, students can start learning computer skills early, which will help them absorb knowledge more effectively.”

At the event, SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong stated, “We hope that this small gift will provide timely support to the students of Lieng Sronh Primary School, helping to encourage them to continue progressing on their educational journey.”

She also mentioned that since 2023, SGGP Newspaper has launched the "Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" program. Since its inception, the program has visited numerous schools across the country, providing gifts, scholarships, and enhancing school libraries.

This program has a significant impact, caring for the physical, intellectual, and emotional development of children in remote and disadvantaged areas.

This is the second time the "Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" program has reached students in the remote areas of Dam Rong District, Lam Dong Province. Earlier, in September 2023, SGGP Newspaper, in collaboration with Nam A Bank and philanthropist Thuy An (Ho Chi Minh City), awarded 100 scholarships (VND1 million each), 2,000 notebooks, and dozens of backpacks to students facing hardships but excelling in their studies at Da M’rong Primary School and Da M’rong Secondary School in Dam Rong District.

Local government representatives present a letter of appreciation to the program.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan