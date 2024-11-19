SGGP Newspaper wins two education journalism awards

On November 19, the Organizing Committee of the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Awards “Writing About Education 2024” presented awards to outstanding authors. Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper earned one Second Prize and one Third Prize.

The Organizing Committee presents the Second Prize-winning works.

The awards were organized by the HCMC Journalists Association, with the HCMC Giao Duc (Education) Magazine playing as the lead agency.

This year’s competition attracted over 90 entries, showcasing a wide range of topics and genres. The judging panel selected 25 works (by 56 authors) for recognition, awarding 15 Consolation Prizes, six Third Prizes, three Second Prizes, and one First Prize.

The Organizing Committee presents the Third Prize-winning works.

The First Prize went to “Tran ai tim noi day tre tu ky” (The Struggle to Find a Place to Teach Children with Autism), a collaborative effort by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, Tran Trong Nhan, Doan Thi Nhan, and Duong Thi Lieu from Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper received recognition for two works:

- “Mat trai cua tu chu dai hoc” (The Downside of University Autonomy) by Vo Thanh Hung, which won the Second Prize.

- “Dinh vi thuong hieu truong chuyen” (Positioning the Brand of Specialized Schools) by the team of Nguyen Tan Thu Tam, Phan Thi Thao, and Mai Thi Xuan Quynh, which won the Third Prize.

The Organizing Committee presents the First Prize-winning work.

Journalist Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association, praised the enthusiastic, responsible, and impactful contributions of education journalists. He noted that many submissions were crafted with meticulous care and seriousness, offering authentic, comprehensive perspectives and delivering meaningful messages about education and training in today’s context.

The 2nd HCMC Journalism Awards “Writing About Education” celebrated and acknowledged the contributions of journalists to advancing educational communication in HCMC and nationwide. The participating articles demonstrated the passion and dedication of journalists in creating high-quality, relevant works that align with the current phase of educational reform.

The Organizing Committee presents the Consolation prizes.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tu, Editor-in-Chief of HCMC Giao Duc Magazine, emphasized that the council valued the humanity, creativity, and critical thinking evident in each piece. These qualities, he added, contribute significantly to building a stronger and more progressive educational system as the city continues on its path of integration and development.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan