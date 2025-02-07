SGGP Newspaper honored at press award promoting digital transformation

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won the first prize at the press award for promoting digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (C) and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) offer awards to journalists of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The group of journalists, Ngo Binh, Thu Huong, Chi Thach, and Thanh Chung, was honored at the award ceremony of the first Ho Chi Minh City Press Award on Digital Transformation held in the city on the evening of February 6.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong attended the event.

The organization board of the press award on promoting digital transformation in the southern metropolis received 53 submissions from 14 press agencies and selected 11 outstanding works and one typical collective with the largest number of submissions for awards.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Phan Van Mai, agreed with the proposal from Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang to organize a press award promoting Resolution No.57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, by the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

He expressed gratitude to central and local media agencies for their ongoing support in the city's development over the years and hoped that they would continue to accompany the city as it enters a new era of growth and prosperity.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh