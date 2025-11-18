Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang visits Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang yesterday visited Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training and former Director of Vietnam National University–HCMC.

The visit took place in celebration of the 43rd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2025).

On behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang conveyed his best wishes to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat and his family for good health and happiness.

bi-thu-2-488-9303.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang warmly inquires about Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the visit, Secretary Tran Luu Quang shared that the policy of restructuring higher education institutions would be implemented selectively and carefully, with a focus on merging smaller or underperforming units. The main objective is to safeguard and strengthen the reputation and brand of major universities.

According to the city’s Party chief, in addition to consolidating internal capacity, the sector must adopt a new governance approach that reduces ceremonial procedures and prioritizes results and accountability.

At a recent working session with 74 university presidents, customary formalities, including opening speeches and flower presentations, were set aside to allow focused discussion on universities’ difficulties and recommendations, facilitating prompt resolution.

bt3-902-8941.jpg
HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang wished Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat and his family good health and happiness. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Expressing his appreciation, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat thanked city leaders for their attention and encouragement. On this occasion, he presented HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation with his novel “Hoang hon long lanh” (“Glittering Sunset”), which he wrote over two years and published in 2024.

By Van Anh, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

