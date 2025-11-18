HCMC breaks ground on major Xuyen Tam Canal revitalization project

HCMC on November 18 broke ground on two major packages of the Xuyen Tam Canal revitalization project, a milestone in the city’s efforts to curb flooding, clean up waterways, and advance urban renewal.

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong presses the button to launch the Xuyen Tam Canal revitalization project.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for Packages XL-01 and XL-02, hosted by the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit (the Infrastructure Board) and contractor Trungnam E&C, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong underscored the project’s multi-purpose nature. Beyond dredging and drainage upgrades, he said, the initiative is designed to transform mobility, public space, and urban technical infrastructure along one of the city’s most troubled canal corridors.

The Xuyen Tam Canal runs 8.875km through the districts of Gia Dinh, Binh Thanh, Binh Loi Trung, and An Nhon. According to Infrastructure Board Director Dau An Phuc, the project covers dredging the main 6.638km channel and three branches—Cau Son, Binh Loi, and Binh Trieu—stretching another 2.237km. Work includes canal dredging, bank reinforcement, new stormwater and wastewater systems, and sewage collection pipelines leading to a treatment plant. The plan also envisions a new road and linear parks along both banks, creating continuous public green space.

Trungnam E&C deploys machinery immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony.

Package XL-01, valued at more than VND1.16 trillion, spans 2.94km from the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to Bui Dinh Tuy Bridge, including the Cau Son branch. Trungnam E&C is the contractor. Package XL-02, worth around VND1.21 trillion, is the largest civil works package of the entire project.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, speaking at the ceremony, emphasized the project’s significance as the city and the country move toward preparations for the 14th National Party Congress. Although the contract schedule runs to 2028, he said the city expects the construction period to be shortened to deliver earlier benefits.

A current section of the Xuyen Tam Canal

More than 2,200 households will be affected by site clearance and resettlement, which the city has identified as a priority. This year, HCMC allocated VND1.8 trillion for the project, but disbursement remains below target. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong called for accelerated construction and faster capital disbursement in the remaining months of the year.

He stressed that the project is not merely an environmental cleanup. Once completed, it is expected to alleviate chronic flooding, tackle long-standing pollution, expand green space, and provide new community areas. It will also raise urban value, improve residents’ quality of life, and support HCMC’s ambition to become a greener, cleaner, and more livable metropolis.

Another section of the Xuyen Tam Canal

City leaders view the project as a demonstration of strong political will and broad community support for building a modern, civil, and sustainable HCMC. The revitalized canal, they say, will strengthen climate-resilience, create additional public amenities, and significantly enhance the urban environment.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan