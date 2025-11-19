Czech Republic aspires to deepen ties with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met with Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Czech Republic Senate on November 19 as part of his official visit to Vietnam.

During the working session, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that Senate President Miloš Vystrčil’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic (1950–2025) and thanked the Czech Senate President for selecting Ho Chi Minh City as the first stop of his official trip, marking a significant milestone, highlighting the enduring, reliable and friendly partnership between the two peoples.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) debates with Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil during the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)



Relations between the two countries have been further strengthened, including an upgrade to a Strategic Partnership earlier this year. The Czech Republic is one of Vietnam’s key European partners, with bilateral trade exceeding US$2 billion annually. In 2013, the Czech government officially recognized the Czech-Vietnamese community as its 14th ethnic minority, reflecting deep-rooted friendship.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil at the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)



The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to cooperation with Czech partners, highlighting Czech strengths in manufacturing, technical equipment, environmental management, high technology, sustainable energy, and medical field and applied science training, all aligning with Vietnam’s and HCMC’s development priorities.

He highlighted the advantages of the new Ho Chi Minh City as a platform for expanding cooperation and called on the Czech Embassy to increase promotion of Czech goods, science, technology and culture to strengthen trade links between the Czech Republic and Vietnam in general, and between Czech localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents a souvenir to Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Senate President Miloš Vystrčil praised Ho Chi Minh City’s development. During his visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam, Mr. Miloš Vystrčil was accompanied by a delegation of Czech businesses, aiming to build on the traditional friendship between the two countries to achieve future development successes for both the Czech Republic and Vietnam.

Senate President Miloš Vystrčil stated that several senators in the delegation possess significant experience in municipal management in the Czech Republic, providing an opportunity to enhance inter-local cooperation between the two nations, including with Ho Chi Minh City.

Agreeing with the cooperation proposals put forward by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in areas where the Czech Republic has strengths, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil tasked the Czech Ambassador to Vietnam with facilitating connections with Vietnamese partners, including those in Ho Chi Minh City, to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the future.

The President of the Czech Senate also expressed hope that HCMC authorities would support the idea of reestablishing a Czech Consulate General in the city.

Delegates of both sides pose a commemorative photo at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Earlier, on the morning of November 19, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung attended the Czech–Vietnam Business Forum held in the city.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong