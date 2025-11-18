FE CREDIT donates VND100 million to support students in storm-hit areas

Vietnam Prosperity SMBC Finance Company (FE CREDIT) yesterday presented a symbolic cheque of VND100 million (US$3,790) through the program “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Hardship to Stay in School” initiated by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Representatives of Vietnam Prosperity SMBC Finance Company (FE CREDIT) present a symbolic cheque of VND100 million to Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Bui Thi Hong Suong (second, R)

The funding will be used to provide textbooks and school supplies for students in areas severely affected by natural disasters following recent storms and floods in the Central region.

For many years, FE CREDIT has actively joined Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in social activities, with special attention to supporting students in remote and disadvantaged areas.

Receiving the contribution, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Bui Thi Hong Suong expressed sincere thanks for the company’s humanitarian gesture and continued partnership.

She noted that the newspaper, together with FE CREDIT representatives, will personally deliver the full amount to primary schools in Thuong Duc Commune of Da Nang City in the very near future.

Also on November 17, representatives from the Quang Ngai Provincial Women’s Union and the Community Entrepreneurs Fund under Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) visited Vo Hong Son Center for Children with Disabilities in Nghia Hanh commune, Quang Ngai City, donating VND50 million along with various gifts for students there.

Director Nguyen Thi Thu Ha of the Vo Hong Son Center expressed gratitude for the care shown to children facing difficult circumstances. She shared that in recent years, the center has worked to improve its education and vocational training programs.

For the 2024–2025 academic year, the center's Facility 1 in Quang Ngai Province received new equipment and renovated classrooms based on an enterprise model, helping 109 students develop practical skills and gain confidence as they prepare for the workforce.

At Facility 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, 10 students have completed vocational programs and secured stable employment. Notably, in September 2025, three students from the center received direct admission to Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan