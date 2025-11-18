Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC prepares to call for investment in 19 old apartment buildings

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture yesterday submitted a report to the municipal People’s Committee on the progress and planning orientation for 19 old apartment buildings across the city.

Among them, nine buildings have been officially assessed as requiring relocation and demolition but have not yet been cleared, including apartment building No. 47 Long Hung, Tan Son Nhat Ward; apartment building 40/1 Tan Phuoc, Tan Hoa Ward; apartment building No. 170–171 Tan Chau Street, Tan Hoa Ward; apartment building No. 155–157 Bui Vien Street, Ben Thanh Ward; apartment building No. 11, Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa War; Truc Giang Apartment Building, Xom Chieu Ward; Vinh Hoi apartment building's blocks A, B, C, Khanh Hoi Ward; Ton That Thuyet apartment building's Blocks A, B, C, Khanh Hoi Ward; Hoang Dieu apartment building's Block Y, Khanh Hoi Ward.

chung-cu-cu-h1-5692-8181.jpg
Vinh Hoi apartment building, Khanh Hoi Ward, has been in serious disrepair for years. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The remaining ten projects have not yet received inspection results requiring relocation or demolition, but they will undergo renovation and new construction work, consisting of the Ngo Gia Tu apartment cluster in Vuon Lai Ward and nine other apartment clusters.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

old apartments Department of Planning and Architecture Ho Chi Minh City apartment buildings

