HCMC expected to become prime investment destination for Slovakia

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday received Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia.

At the reception, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City expressed his pleasure at Mr. Robert Kaliňák’s second visit to the city, following his first in 2017, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Slovakia.

Sharing about the city’s new development outlook, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc indicated that the city's direction is to develop the urban core into a center for finance and high technology; the Binh Duong area into an industrial hub; and the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area into a region focused on marine economy and logistics, aligning well with Slovakia’s strengths.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He noted that the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to begin operations this December, is anticipated to help attract additional financial resources for development. As a result, the city’s investment environment will become even more appealing.

The city’s leader affirmed that HCMC is committed to creating the best possible conditions for foreign-invested enterprises, including those from Slovakia.

Highly appreciating the development of HCMC in particular and Vietnam in general, with many remarkable changes since 2017, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Robert Kaliňák affirmed that Slovakia wishes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in various fields, especially economic cooperation.

Mr. Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Robert Kaliňák emphasized that Slovakia and Vietnam need to focus on training human resources capable of meeting the demands of cooperation in high technology, the defense industry, culture, and other sectors.

He expressed his confidence that HCMC, as the country’s major economic center, will undoubtedly be an attractive destination for Slovak investors.

Delegates of both sides pose a commemorative photo at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

