Kocham Charity Night 2025 continues journey of sharing in Vietnam

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong attended the 22nd Kocham Charity Night in 2025, held in Ho Chi Minh City last night, November 20.

Delivering his remarks at the event, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that Kocham Charity Night is a deeply meaningful humanitarian activity and a beautiful mark of the Korean business community in Ho Chi Minh City.

Over more than two decades, Kocham and the Korean business community have made significant contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern provinces. These contributions extend beyond large-scale economic and trade projects, reaching deeply into society through sustained social activities, with Kocham Charity Night being a standout example.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

He praised the significant support from businesses for disadvantaged people, children with serious illnesses, students with difficult circumstances and the people in the Central region recover from natural disasters.

At the 22nd Kocham Charity Night in 2025, a total of VND31.4 billion (approximately US$1.2 million) in cash and in-kind donations was collected.

During the program, Kocham directly donated VND2.25 billion (US$85,302) to the Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Provincial Fatherland Front Committees, Tay Ninh Province, the Korean Senior Citizens Association in Vietnam, and supported children receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 2.

The remaining funds will be distributed to support disadvantaged people, build charity houses, aid recovery from natural disasters in the Central region, and provide scholarships for students overcoming difficulties.

Representatives of organizations receive donations from Kocham. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

Founded in 2003 with nearly 1,000 member businesses, the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Kocham) currently represents over 5,000 Korean companies operating and investing in Central and Southern Vietnam. These businesses are active in key economic sectors and play an important role in Vietnam’s economic development.

By Do Van – Translated by Huyen Huong